Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) Critical Comparison

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and (JGWEQ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.88 $48.15 million $1.85 7.14 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and (JGWEQ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blucora beats (JGWEQ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

(JGWEQ) Company Profile

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.