Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.50. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3,908,422 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £118.78 million and a P/E ratio of -40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55.

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

