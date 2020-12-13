BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) Shares Gap Up to $308.00

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $308.00, but opened at $320.00. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) shares last traded at $310.54, with a volume of 41,448 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 3.99 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Audrey Baxter acquired 10,000 shares of BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

About BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.