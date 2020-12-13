Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.55 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.74.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.97.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.