Botty Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 29,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 196,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

