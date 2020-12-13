Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.07.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.01 and its 200 day moving average is $344.77. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

