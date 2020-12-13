Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.07.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.77. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadcom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.