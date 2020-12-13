Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $475.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.07.

AVGO stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.01 and its 200-day moving average is $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

