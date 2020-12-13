Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $135.10 on Friday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

