Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MediciNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.09 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

