Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.80 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

TFI International stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

