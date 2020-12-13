Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.57 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $22.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

NYSE:AFL opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

