Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $877.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

