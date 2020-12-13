Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $431.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $433.88 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $419.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

