Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

