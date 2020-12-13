Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 57.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 173,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

