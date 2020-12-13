Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEGRO Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SEGRO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.