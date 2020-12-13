Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

WY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

