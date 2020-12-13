Brokers Offer Predictions for FB Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FBK opened at $33.86 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 110.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 116.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

