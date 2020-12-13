Brokers Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE LPI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.61.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,559,428.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

