Brokers Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$84.34 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$84.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.