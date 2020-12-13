Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) Trading Up 100%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) shares were up 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,985,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,623% from the average daily volume of 115,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

About Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

