Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $13.88. Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1,837,186 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of £161.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.81.

About Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of vanadium projects in South Africa. The company operates through four segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore Exploration, Coal Exploration, Vanadium Mining and Production, and Energy. It also explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and coal deposits.

