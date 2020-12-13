CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.64 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

