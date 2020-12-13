Canaccord Genuity Increases Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$4.50

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BU. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BU stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.29. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$318.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

