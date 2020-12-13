Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.20.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,290,215.31. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $989,314 and have sold 57,850 shares worth $1,578,591.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

