Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) stock opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.49. Canfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

