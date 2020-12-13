Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

