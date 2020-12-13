Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.27 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

