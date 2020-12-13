Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 1105455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000.

The stock has a market cap of C$837.27 million and a PE ratio of -520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

