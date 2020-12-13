Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

TSE CJT opened at C$209.35 on Friday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$217.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.11.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.