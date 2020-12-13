Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

