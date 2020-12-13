Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,266 shares of company stock valued at $458,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

