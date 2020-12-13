Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $146.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Celanese by 499,400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 951.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 775.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.