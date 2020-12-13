Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.28. Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

