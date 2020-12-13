Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 382,289 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 241.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,178,048 shares of company stock valued at $157,305,118. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.