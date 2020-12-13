Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $236.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.74. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $245.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,781 shares of company stock worth $4,281,396 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

