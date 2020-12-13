Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 172,641 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bill.com worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bill.com by 238.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $527,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,093 shares of company stock worth $26,067,448. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

BILL stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

