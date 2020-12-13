Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,156 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

