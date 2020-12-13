Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Sensient Technologies worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,552,000 after buying an additional 1,559,642 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 108,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 218.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

