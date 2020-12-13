Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 42.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 451,269 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

