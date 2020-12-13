Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Spire worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.