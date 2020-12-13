Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in South State by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in South State by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in South State by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

