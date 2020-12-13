Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.82 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $163.10.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

