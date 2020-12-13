Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Proto Labs worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB opened at $148.78 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.