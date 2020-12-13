Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Devon Energy worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $16.16 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

