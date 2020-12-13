Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 271,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

