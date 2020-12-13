Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.70 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 170,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of EQT worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 181,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 14.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

