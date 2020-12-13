Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 739.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.