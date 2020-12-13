Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $3,021,526.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,100,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249,145 shares of company stock worth $54,039,487 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

